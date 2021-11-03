Lawmakers Question SEC Reluctance Over Bitcoin ETF

By Elise Hansen (November 3, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently allowed the first exchange-traded funds focused on bitcoin futures to hit the market. In a Wednesday letter to the agency, a pair of lawmakers asked: Why not an ETF that invests directly in bitcoin? The SEC in October allowed ProShares to proceed with its ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which invests in bitcoin futures contracts rather than the cryptocurrency itself. The first-of-its-kind fund was followed shortly after with a similar fund from asset manager Valkyrie. Yet the agency has been reluctant to approve an ETF focused on the bitcoin spot market — meaning the cryptocurrency's current...

