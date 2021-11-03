Biden Can Alter US Pot Policy Without Congress, Report Finds

By Sam Reisman (November 3, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden could take steps to decriminalize marijuana or curb federal prosecution of federal marijuana crimes without waiting for Congress to pass reform legislation, a new report from Capitol Hill's policy research arm found. Even though he likely could not reschedule or deschedule marijuana by executive order, the president could appoint reform-inclined people to the federal agencies tasked with enforcing federal law policy, such as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Congressional Research Service report published Tuesday, titled "Does the President Have the Power to Legalize Marijuana?," outlined...

