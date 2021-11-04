Pa. Org. Must Face Fired Founder's Age Discrimination Suit

By Charlie Innis (November 4, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A federal Pennsylvania judge has ruled that a nonprofit that educates and certifies organic crop growers can't duck an age discrimination claim by its ousted 60-year-old founder, denying the organization's effort to toss the case as a matter of law. Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann rejected Pennsylvania Certified Organic's motion for summary judgment to dismiss the suit brought by Leslie Zuck, who founded the nonprofit in 1996 and was fired by its board in 2018, according to an opinion filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Certified Organic's board terminated Zuck for allegedly violating...

