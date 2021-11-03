Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill NJ Federal Judge

By Bill Wichert (November 3, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to kill a federal judge, marking at least the second time that authorities say federal judges have been targeted in the Garden State since a shooting last year at a federal judge's home that left her son dead and husband wounded. Jonathan D. Williams, 46, of Newark, New Jersey, is accused of making such threats during phone calls to an unidentified New Jersey federal judge's chambers and in remarks to security guards at a law firm's office, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New...

