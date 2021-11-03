'Rust' On-Set Shooting Victim's Husband Taps Panish Shea

By Lauren Berg (November 3, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP associate Matt Hutchins, whose wife, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was accidentally shot to death by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" last month, has hired Los Angeles-based Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP, the law firm told Law360 on Wednesday. Panish Shea specializes in personal injury and wrongful death cases, and recently represented thousands of residents in a $1.8 billion deal with Southern California Gas and its parent, Sempra Energy, over the 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak. Name partner Brian Panish confirmed to Law360 on Wednesday evening that the firm is representing Hutchins, but declined...

