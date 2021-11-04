Gov't Ditches Pensions Age Transfer Window In U-Turn

By Irene Madongo (November 4, 2021, 4:08 PM GMT) -- The government announced on Thursday that it is abandoning its plans for a transition period that would have given people two years to move to pension schemes where they can access their savings at an earlier age. John Glen, the economic secretary to the Treasury, ended the plans for a transition period — announced in February — in a dramatic U-turn and without notice. HM Treasury had said that adding two more years to the normal minimum pension age could encourage people to save longer toward their retirement. The government planned to raise the normal minimum pension age from 55 to 57, in a...

