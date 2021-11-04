Novartis Sells $20.7B Stake In Fellow Swiss Pharma Co. Roche

By Benjamin Horney (November 4, 2021, 7:52 AM EDT) -- Novartis AG has agreed to sell its stake in fellow Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche AG back to Roche for $20.7 billion, the companies said Thursday. Under the terms of the transaction, Novartis is selling 53.3 million Roche bearer shares to Roche, according to a statement. Bearer shares are an unregistered form of stock certificate that does not identify the owner. Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said in the statement that "after more than 20 years as a shareholder of Roche, we concluded that now is the right time to monetize our investment." "Today's announcement is consistent with our strategic focus and...

