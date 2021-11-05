Czech Fugitive Loses Appeal To Avoid Extradition For Fraud

By Silvia Martelli (November 5, 2021, 3:39 PM GMT) -- A Czech fugitive who was seeking to prevent the authorities from extraditing him to his home country, where he faces a prison sentence for fraud, has lost his appeal at the High Court in London. The High Court has confirmed an order by a lower court to extradite Lubomir Res, saying on Thursday that he was a fugitive because he had illegally fled to Britain, even though he knew his suspended 12-month sentence for fraud could be reactivated because of a new offense of assault. "[Res] was a fugitive. That is because it clearly established that he had left the Czech...

