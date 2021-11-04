Pollock Cohen Can't Escape Ex-Atty's Pay Suit

By Ryan Boysen (November 4, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Pollock Cohen LLP can't escape a suit from a jilted Pittsburgh attorney claiming the firm stiffed him after promising a cut of any settlements it reached and then refusing to pay up after he was fired, meaning the case will go forward to discovery, a federal judge said Thursday. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville of the Western District of Pennsylvania said Pollock Cohen hadn't managed to present enough evidence to support its argument that attorney Darth Newman isn't owed a cut of the case in question, because it settled only after he was let go....

