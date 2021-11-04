PTAB Upholds 4 Lawn Mower Patents

By Adam Lidgett (November 4, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has refused to invalidate a variety of claims in four patents owned by a Hong Kong lawn mower design company, shooting down a power equipment company's challenges to the patents. In four separate decisions, a panel of administrative patent judges upheld the challenged claims of Chervon (HK) Ltd.'s patents, rejecting arguments from One World Technologies Inc., which does business as Techtronic Industries Power Equipment, that the patents were obvious in light of various pieces of prior art. The four patents — U.S. Patent Nos. 9,596,806; 9,826,686; 9,986,686; and 10,070,588 — relate to safety measures for...

