Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Upholds 4 Lawn Mower Patents

By Adam Lidgett (November 4, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has refused to invalidate a variety of claims in four patents owned by a Hong Kong lawn mower design company, shooting down a power equipment company's challenges to the patents.

In four separate decisions, a panel of administrative patent judges upheld the challenged claims of Chervon (HK) Ltd.'s patents, rejecting arguments from One World Technologies Inc., which does business as Techtronic Industries Power Equipment, that the patents were obvious in light of various pieces of prior art.

The four patents — U.S. Patent Nos. 9,596,806; 9,826,686; 9,986,686; and 10,070,588 — relate to safety measures for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!