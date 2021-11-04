Deloitte, Thomson Reuters Team Up To Aid Tax, Legal Teams

By Steven Lerner (November 4, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Big Four accounting firm Deloitte Tax LLP is deepening its long-standing relationship with Thomson Reuters through a new initiative announced Thursday to help corporate tax and legal departments become more efficient. The new alliance combines Thomson Reuters' product suite of software with Deloitte's consulting and technology implementation services to tackle new compliance and regulatory challenges. "It is the culmination of our relationship and more importantly a commitment to identifying new areas for us to team in," Jennifer Deutsch, tax management consulting leader for Deloitte, wrote to Law360 Pulse. "Collectively we hope this drives a renewed and focused approach to serving clients...

