IRS Memo Helps Clarify Research Credit Filing Requirements

By Deborah Roth and Brian Coddington (November 4, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 15, the Internal Revenue Service published Chief Counsel Advice Memorandum 20214101F.[1] In this memo, the IRS details its litigating position on what taxpayers should include in a valid research credit claim. The memorandum describes how the IRS plans to require that taxpayers include the following in a research credit refund claim: A list of the business components — research activities or projects — to which the research credit claim relates for that year; A list of research activities performed for each business component; A list of the individuals who performed each research activity, as well as the information each...

