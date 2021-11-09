A Phased Approach To In-House Legal Tech Adoption

By Tariq Hafeez (November 9, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- The legal landscape is changing at an accelerated pace quite possibly not seen since the invention of the typewriter. Legal technology and services providers continue to raise capital in unprecedented amounts and numbers. Take, for example, the $115 million raised by ContractPod Technologies Ltd., a contract management company, and the recent $14 million Series A funding raised by Trellis Research, an artificial intellegence-powered state court research and analytics platform. Without a doubt, technology and innovation are transforming the legal industry. Legal transformation is an oft-repeated buzzword, but that doesn't mean it does not exist or is all hype. While there is no...

