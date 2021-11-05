Bipartisan Bill Renews Push In House For Free PACER

By Christopher Cole (November 5, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of U.S. House members has introduced legislation to make access to PACER free, echoing a similar push in the Senate and renewing a House effort from last year to revamp the federal court document system. Reps. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said Nov. 3 they are sponsoring the Open Courts Act, which mirrors a bill that Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., introduced in August. The same legislation passed the House by voice vote in December but died in the Senate, where it did not get past the Judiciary Committee. This year's Senate bill...

