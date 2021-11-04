Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Revives Scottish University's MRSA Prevention IP

By Dani Kass (November 4, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday reversed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of a University of Strathclyde patent for a method of preventing the spread of MRSA and other antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The precedential ruling is a victory for the Glasgow, Scotland, university and its licensee Kenall Manufacturing Co., and a defeat for the LED company they've accused of infringement, Clear-Vu Lighting LLC. Kenall and the University of Strathclyde had accused Clear-Vu of infringing their patent with lighting products that also disinfect.

Clear-Vu filed its petition for an inter partes review, and ultimately got the entire patent invalidated as obvious, which...

