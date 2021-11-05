Squire Patton Boggs Recruits 7 DLA Piper PE Lawyers

By Irene Madongo (November 5, 2021, 12:42 PM GMT) -- Squire Patton Boggs has hired seven private equity lawyers from DLA Piper for its Madrid practice, as the law firm seeks to strengthen its cross-border transactional business in the sector. Teresa Zueco, a private equity and mergers and acquisitions specialist, joined on Thursday as managing partner in Spain, the law firm said. She will also become a partner in Squire Patton's global corporate practice in the Spanish capital. Zueco joins the business alongside six lawyers specializing in corporate mergers and acquisitions and private equity. Squire Patton said that legal directors Pablo García and Rocío García and associates Alejandra Castañeda, Luis Gutiérrez, Alvaro Luaces and Mónica...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS