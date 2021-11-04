Fla. Courts Drop Requirements For Masks, Social Distancing

By Carolina Bolado (November 4, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Florida courts cannot require face masks after Nov. 15 and must hold certain types of hearings in person, according to an order issued on Thursday that loosens COVID-19-related restrictions as Florida's infection numbers continue to drop. Florida Chief Justice Charles T. Canady issued updated guidelines for the state's courts that include making masks voluntary and requiring Baker Act and Marchman Act hearings — which involve determining whether an individual should be involuntarily committed due to mental health or drug issues — be held in person. When the order takes effect on Nov. 15, courts will also not be able to require...

