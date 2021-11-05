6th Circ. Stands By Whirlpool's Win In Royalty Dispute

By Adam Lidgett (November 5, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has said Whirlpool doesn't have to share royalties with a trademark licensing company that the appliance giant got from a deal signed in 2019 with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company, agreeing with a lower court's finding that any rights the licensing business may have had expired at the end of 2018. A three-judge panel on Thursday backed Whirlpool Corp.'s win in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Michigan over Equity Management Inc., which helps brands license their trademarks. Equity Management had an agreement with Maytag — which Whirlpool bought in 2006 — to...

