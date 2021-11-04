Insurer Sues Makers Of Chair, Battery Over $1.4M Store Fire

By Eli Flesch (November 4, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Affiliated FM Insurance Co. sued two manufacturers Thursday to recoup the coverage costs of a $1.4 million fire in a Michigan furniture showroom, saying defects in an electric lounge chair and a battery caused the fire. Affiliated said in its suit that its policyholder, the parent company of Art Van Furniture, sustained the fire damage after an electric lounge chair made by the Franklin Corp. malfunctioned. The Enouvation battery in the chair overheated and caused the fire, Affiliated claimed, saying the product's failure amounted to a breach of contract. The insurance company said it is seeking more than the full $1.4...

