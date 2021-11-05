ITC To Probe Imports Of Cannabis Oil-Vaping Products

By Grace Dixon (November 5, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has announced that it plans to look into whether 38 manufacturers' imports of oil-vape cartridges used to smoke cannabis and THC infringe four patents held by Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited. The ITC agreed on Thursday to launch a probe of complaints over imports of certain "oil-vaping cartridges having a liquid reservoir for containing a vaporizable oil" and Smoore's allegations that the dozens of companies based across the country and internationally are violating Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930. Filed in early October, Smoore's complaint accuses companies based across the U.S., Canada and Hong Kong...

