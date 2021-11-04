Judiciary Rips Ex-Defender's Bid To Revive Harassment Case

By Khorri Atkinson (November 4, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The federal judiciary is urging the Fourth Circuit to affirm a lower court order finding that the judicial branch and its leadership are immune from a former North Carolina assistant federal public defender's sexual harassment suit, saying she improperly terminated the internal process to report misconduct claims before suing for relief. The judiciary argued in a brief Wednesday that U.S. District Judge William G. Young, a Massachusetts federal judge designated to hear the North Carolina case, correctly dismissed the case in December after concluding the judicial branch has sovereign immunity and cannot be sued. Judge Young had also said individual defendants could not...

