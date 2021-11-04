Gov. Says Fla. Will Sue Over Private-Sector Vaccine Mandate

By Nathan Hale (November 4, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the state plans to file a legal challenge to the emergency rule unveiled earlier in the day by the Biden administration requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing. The Republican governor slammed the White House's action as unconstitutional and said it threatens the economy. "We started with 15 days to slow the spread, and now it's get jabbed or lose your job," DeSantis said at a press conference in Tallahassee. "We're supposed to be a government of laws, not a government of men. This OSHA rule is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS