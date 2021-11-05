MPs Say 'Bad Deal' For LV Members On £530M Takeover

By Martin Croucher (November 5, 2021, 2:20 PM GMT) -- The proposed £530 million ($714 million) takeover of mutual insurer Liverpool Victoria is a bad deal for its members, MPs have warned before a vote next month that will determine the future of the company. The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Mutuals said the potential new owner of LV, Bain Capital Credit LP, is likely to prioritize profits over its customers. Controversy has surrounded the deal for the 178-year-old LV because the company will lose its status as a mutual insurer after the takeover by the U.S. private equity company. Members are due to vote on Dec. 10 on whether to approve the...

