Irish Gov't Extends Bank Of Ireland Stake Sale, Raises €249M

By Najiyya Budaly (November 5, 2021, 11:59 AM GMT) -- The Irish government said on Friday that it has extended the sell-off of its crisis-era stake in the Bank of Ireland by four months to May 2022 to allow it to gradually feed the shares into the market, after it raised €249 million ($287 million) since June. Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said he has extended the deadline for the government's sale of Bank of Ireland shares from early January next year to May as it disposes of its stake. The government announced in June that it would start selling off its holding, which it acquired after the 2008 crash, to return...

