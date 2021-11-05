KKR Plugs $2B Into South Korean Energy Co. SK E&S

By Charlie Innis (November 5, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. said Friday it has bought 2.4 trillion South Korean won ($2 billion) worth of preferred shares in SK E&S Co. Ltd., the renewable energy-focused gas and power arm of the Korean conglomerate SK Group. The deal calls for KKR to purchase an undisclosed amount of redeemable, convertible preferred shares in SK E&S worth about $2 billion. SK E&S plans to use the funding to support its efforts in clean energy production, KKR said. "Sustainability continues to be at the top of its minds at KKR when reviewing and executing investments, which is why KKR is...

