Brewery's 'Chinooker'd' TM Gets All-Clear From Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (November 5, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Friday that the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board had it right when it rejected a Washington winery's efforts to block a brewery from using a play on the Chinook name to market a brand of IPAs. Two days after hearing oral arguments in the case, a three-judge panel of the court rejected an appeal by W. Clay Mackey, a viticulturist who owns a small winery called Chinook Wines, which had challenged efforts by Vermont brewery Lawson's Finest Liquids to secure a trademark on an IPA it sells under the brand name Chinooker'd. At Wednesday's hearing, the judges...

