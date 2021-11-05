Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of Preschools' Virus Coverage Suit

By Shane Dilworth (November 5, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit once again sided with the insurance industry Friday in a business-interruption coverage dispute over losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this time upholding an Ohio federal judge's dismissal of an action brought by 16 private preschools against Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance.

The Sixth Circuit handed Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance another win for insurers in the ongoing battle over business-interruption coverage as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) In its ruling, the three-judge panel cited its September decision in Santo's Italian Café LLC v. Acuity Insurance Co. when finding that the policyholders, led by Dakota Girls LLC, did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!