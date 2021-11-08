Fla. Law Firm Seeks Toss Of Ex-HR Rep's Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Madison Arnold (November 8, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- A Florida law firm is asking a federal court to throw out a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former human resources manager because she failed to prove anyone at the firm had any intention to discriminate against her because of her pregnancy. Sandy Harrigan filed a lawsuit against Diaz Anselmo & Associates PA last month for failing to make reasonable accommodations for her complicated pregnancy and then later wrongfully firing her. In a motion to dismiss filed by the firm on Friday, Diaz Anselmo argued a number of reasons why the lawsuit should be dismissed in addition to the lack of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS