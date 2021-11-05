Cannabis Bill Roundup: Okla. Eyes Taxing Medical Pot Harvest

By Sam Reisman (November 5, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma state senator submitted a bill for the state's next legislative session to remove the sales tax exemption for the cultivation of medical marijuana, while U.S. Senate Democrats proposed adding their cannabis policy items to a must-pass defense bill. Here are the major legislative developments in cannabis reform from the last week. Oklahoma State Sen. George Burns submitted his bill on Thursday, saying the new sales tax revenue would be a boon in combating the illegal cannabis grow operations he said have been flourishing since the state legalized medical marijuana in 2018. "We need to ensure this industry is well-regulated,"...

