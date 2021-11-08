3 Tips For Building A Trauma-Informed Immigration Practice

By Mike LaSusa (November 8, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- The record number of migrants arriving at the southern border over the past year has created a pressing exigency among immigration lawyers to understand the impact of traumatic experiences on their clients' participation in legal proceedings. Many migrants come to the U.S. from countries wracked by poverty and violence, and they often face life-threatening dangers and other hardships along their journeys. Those experiences can complicate the attorney-client relationship, making it difficult to build trust and set boundaries, according to Lee VanderLinden, an attorney at the National Immigrant Justice Center. "As lawyers we tend to forget our positions of power and our...

