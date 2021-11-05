Court Won't Expand Discovery In Microcaptive Rule Case

By Kevin Pinner (November 5, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A microcaptive insurance advisory firm cannot broaden discovery and gain additional time to show the Internal Revenue Service acted in bad faith by issuing industry-specific reporting requirements, a Tennessee federal court said Friday. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee denied CIC Services LLC's efforts to force the IRS to supplement the administrative record so the firm could explore its claim that the agency unlawfully tried to shut down the microcaptive sector. In September, the court temporarily blocked the agency from enforcing penalties for nondisclosure by microcaptive firms after finding the company was likely to prevail in its suit alleging Notice 2016-66 is...

