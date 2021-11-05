Don't Miss It: Simpson Thacher, White & Case Guide Hot Deals

By Emma Whitford (November 5, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and White & Case LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Simpson-Advised EQT Closes €15.7B Infrastructure Fund Swedish investment giant EQT AB announced Tuesday that it has closed a €15.7 billion infrastructure-focused fund, with guidance from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Fundraising for EQT Infrastructure V began in July 2020, the company said, drawing support from pension and sovereign wealth funds as well as insurance companies, endowments, foundations and...

