Brazilian Fintech Co. QI Tech Grabs $50M In Series A

By Charlie Innis (November 5, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- QI Tech, a Sao Paulo-based financial technology company that aims to help businesses offer digital banking services, said Friday it raised $50 million in a Series A funding round led by GIC Pte. Ltd., Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. The Brazilian fintech company plans to use the additional capital to build new products, develop its data science team and quadruple its total number of employees. It may also look into mergers and acquisitions deals as part of its growth strategy, according to an announcement. QI Tech bills itself as the first so-called direct credit company to be approved by the Brazilian Central...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS