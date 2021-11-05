2nd Circ.'s Carney To Take Senior Status

By Jack Karp (November 5, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Second Circuit Judge Susan L. Carney is taking senior status, opening another vacancy on the appellate court for President Joe Biden to fill. Judge Carney will retire from regular active service as soon as her successor is confirmed, she said in a letter to the president dated Thursday. "It has been a profound honor and privilege to serve as an active judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit for the past ten years," the judge wrote. "It is my intention after retiring from active service to continue to render substantial judicial service as a senior judge."...

