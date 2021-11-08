Asset Cos. Face $90M Suit Over 'Brazen' Bankruptcy Scheme

By Matthew Santoni (November 8, 2021, 1:52 PM EST) -- A pipeline operator said the asset management and investment companies trying to prop up and purchase a Marcellus Shale gas driller were using the driller's bankruptcy for a "brazen scheme" to cut off the pipeline company, according to a lawsuit the pipeline company filed in Pennsylvania federal court. UGI Texas Creek said it had an exclusive agreement to transport gas from Rockdale Marcellus LLC's wells since 2017, but when Rockdale filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and got "debtor-in-possession" loans to stay afloat, its lenders' terms required Rockdale to axe the agreement with UGI. UGI said that was a violation of a...

