Late Tallies Erase GOP's Pa. Statewide Appellate Court Sweep

By Matthew Santoni (November 7, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- The slow counting of mail-in and provisional ballots undid what had appeared to be a Republican sweep of Pennsylvania's appellate court openings in Tuesday's election, as late totals pushed Democratic candidate Judge Lori Dumas past Republican Judge Drew Crompton for a seat on the Commonwealth Court Friday. Although Crompton, who had been appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf to fill out the remainder of a retiring judge's term on the intermediate appellate court, had led Dumas the day after Election Day by 26 percent to 24.3 percent, the ballots being counted late into the week favored Judge Dumas enough that she caught...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS