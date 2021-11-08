Half Of Pension Insurers Not Carrying Out Climate Reporting

By Martin Croucher (November 8, 2021, 4:17 PM GMT) -- Four of the U.K.'s eight bulk annuity insurers do not report on environmental risks in their investment portfolios, a pensions consultancy found on Monday. A survey by Willis Towers Watson found that half of the eight bulk annuity insurers operating in the pensions market did not follow reporting guidelines of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. The company said that the figure would likely grow to six out of eight by the end of 2021. Insurers are not required to carry out climate reporting, but the largest will be required to do so from next year. But pension trustees in...

