BoE Commits To Buying Only Green Corporate Bonds

By Najiyya Budaly (November 8, 2021, 12:03 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England has said that it will invest in companies through a bond buying scheme only if they satisfy its criteria for green business, as the central bank moves to support Britain's transition to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Businesses in all sectors of the economy will be required to meet eligibility criteria for their approach to climate change if they are to qualify for the central bank to buy their bonds under its asset purchase scheme. The BoE said it will "tilt" purchases toward companies that are "the stronger climate performers within their sectors." The measure is aimed...

