LSE To Develop Carbon Funds To Offset Emissions

By Najiyya Budaly (November 8, 2021, 1:55 PM GMT) -- The London Stock Exchange has said it will allow funds to list on a platform that will enable companies to buy carbon offsets, which can balance their greenhouse gas emissions, in a move to encourage investment in projects that mitigate environmental damage. The stock exchange said on Friday that it is using capital markets to accelerate investments in carbon offsets. Companies will be able to buy and trade the publicly listed units, which are measured in tonnes of carbon, to compensate for harmful emissions they have made elsewhere. The offsets fund projects that aim to reduce pollution, such as planting trees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS