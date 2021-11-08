Coloplast Inks $2.5B Med Biz Deal With Linklaters-Led PE Firm

By Charlie Innis (November 8, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- Danish medtech developer Coloplast said Monday it plans to buy Atos Medical for about €2.16B (roughly $2.5 billion) from global private equity firm PAI Partners, with guidance from Kromann Reumert and Linklaters LLP. The deal to buy Atos Medical, a Swedish company making medical devices for people who've undergone laryngectomy surgery, would bring Coloplast A/S access to a new chronic care business, according to a company announcement. Coloplast creates products to improve quality-of-life conditions for people who live with an ostomy bag or are treated for bladder and bowel issues. The Danish company said it will operate Atos Medical as a...

