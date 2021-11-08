IT Execs 'Bought' Finance Director's Silence, FCA Says

By Christopher Crosby (November 8, 2021, 3:20 PM GMT) -- Two former executives at Redcentric PLC inked a large settlement with the IT company's former finance director to ensure investors would be misled about its assets and debts, a prosecutor for the City watchdog said at a trial on Monday. A lawyer for the FCA has told Southwark Crown Court that two former execs planned to quietly push out another ex-executive after she raised concerns about potentially inaccurate financial statements. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) The former chief executive of Redcentric PLC, Fraser Fisher, and Timothy Coleman, its former chief financial officer, hatched a plan to quietly push out another former executive after she raised concerns about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS