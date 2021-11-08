'Flanax' TM Case Could Bring High Court Clarity On 2 Issues

By Robert Cumbow (November 8, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- The certiorari petition filed by pharmaceutical company Belmora LLC and its pharmacist founder Jamie Belcastro against worldwide pharmaceutical giant Bayer Consumer Care AG and Bayer Healthcare LLC gives the U.S. Supreme Court a rare opportunity to bring clarity to two unresolved and long-debated Lanham Act issues. The August petition[1] asks the court to review two pivotal questions in a case that has been knocking around the federal system for the better part of this century. It began in June 2007 when Bayer Consumer Care, a Swiss subsidiary of Bayer AG, asked the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to cancel Belmora's registration...

