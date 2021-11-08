MPs Call For Parliament Pensions To Divest From Fossil Fuels

By Najiyya Budaly (November 8, 2021, 4:22 PM GMT) -- More than 360 current and former members of Parliament's pension fund have called on its trustees to divest from the fossil fuel industry, in order to prevent their retirement savings contributing to rising temperatures, according to a letter dated Monday. Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Coventry South, wrote to the trustees of the Parliamentary Contributory Pension Fund to tell them to divest the pensions away from investing in polluting companies. Sultana wrote that 132 current MPs from across the political spectrum have backed her calls to divest from companies that extract coal, oil and gas. "It is recognized as elected representatives,...

