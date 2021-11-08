Biden Taps Ex-US Atty, Davis Polk Partner For DHS Intel Post

By Justin Wise (November 8, 2021, 12:09 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden announced plans to nominate Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP white collar partner Kenneth Wainstein, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, to be the Department of Homeland Security's undersecretary for intelligence and analysis. Wainstein, who has been a Washington, D.C.-based partner at Davis Polk since 2017, served in a number of different capacities during former President George W. Bush's administration, including as U.S. attorney and the U.S. Department of Justice's first assistant attorney general for national security, where he helped establish the division. He also served as Bush's homeland security adviser during the final year of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS