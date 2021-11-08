Latham-Led Early Childhood Ed. Provider Sets Up $503M IPO

By Charlie Innis (November 8, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed KinderCare announced terms Monday for its upcoming initial public offering, saying it aims to raise about $503 million, with guidance by Latham & Watkins and underwriters counsel Kirkland. KinderCare Learning Cos. Inc. plans to offer roughly 25.8 million shares to raise $503 million, if priced at the midpoint of its proposed $18 to $21 per share range, according to a regulatory filing. At the midpoint, the company would carry a market value of $2.7 billion, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. KinderCare intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KLC." KinderCare is backed...

