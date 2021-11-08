Med. Billing Co.'s Ransomware Attack Coverage Suit Revived

By Eli Flesch (November 8, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- An Ohio-based medical billing company that fell prey to a ransomware attack might be entitled to coverage for its losses, after a state appellate court ruled there were still questions around whether the company's software was damaged. A medical billing company sued Owners Insurance Co. for coverage after a 2019 hacking episode left its computer files encrypted and inaccessible. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) An Ohio Court of Appeals panel said Friday that there were outstanding issues to be resolved over whether EMOI Services LLC sustained the kind of physical damage to its computer systems that would be covered under its Owners Insurance Co....

