Seyfarth Atty Jumps To Cozen O'Connor's Health Care Team

By Jack Rodgers (November 10, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- A litigator who practiced largely in commercial law for Seyfarth Shaw LLP will join Cozen O'Connor's Washington, D.C., office as a member of its growing health care practice, the firm has announced. James Billings-Kang worked at Seyfarth for a little over five years, litigating state and federal disputes ranging from product liability to securities matters. He will advise Cozen O'Connor clients from the health care and corporate sectors on how to best handle provider-payout issues, private equity transactions, and mergers and acquisitions, the firm said Monday. In an email Wednesday, Billings-Kang lauded Cozen O'Connor's health law practice and its eight-lawyer team's...

