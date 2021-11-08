Boies Schiller To Open Milan Office As EU Outpost

By Anna Sanders (November 8, 2021, 2:36 PM EST) -- Italy's fashion capital will be home to Boies Schiller Flexner LLP's first new office in more than eight years, the firm said on Monday. Boies Schiller will open in Milan, Italy, and could hire as many as 15 local attorneys in the coming weeks, a firm spokesperson confirmed to Law360 Pulse. The move comes amid declining revenue and headcount at the firm as well as a slew of high-level departures as Chairman David Boies drew criticism for representing controversial clients in recent years. The new location is meant to act as the firm's foothold in the European Union after Brexit. Boies...

