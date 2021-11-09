Spencer Fane Continues Growth With Neb. Bankruptcy Atty

By Adrian Cruz (November 9, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- Spencer Fane LLP has announced that it added an experienced bankruptcy attorney to its Omaha, Nebraska, office as a partner, the latest lateral hire in a busy 2021 for the Kansas City-based firm. Elizabeth Lally joined Spencer Fane's bankruptcy, restructuring, and creditors' rights practice group on Monday after a stint with the regional Goosmann Law Firm PLC. She told Law360 on Tuesday she chose to join Spencer Fane because of its attorneys and culture along with positive experiences with managing partner Pat Whalen, who Lally said was her number-one reason for joining Spencer Fave. "I recently read an article which said...

