Ga. Judge's Gift To Parents? An Elf On The Shelf Ban

By Emily Sides (November 8, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- A superior court judge in Georgia handed down a tongue-in-cheek ban on the Elf on the Shelf in Cobb County this holiday season, calling the move a gift to exhausted parents who will be choreographing those would-be scouts for Santa. People sit at a window watching as the Elf on a Shelf balloon flies by during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Cobb Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Robert D. Leonard II, who has served on the bench since December 2010, issued a one-page order that banned elves on Nov. 4. In a...

